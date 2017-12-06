Dishwasher starts fire in Preston flats

A dishwasher started a fire at Housing Association flats in Preston City Centre, say fire services.

An alarm sounded just after 7am on Wednesday, December 6 at City Foyer flats on Lawson Street after a dishwasher caught light in a staff kitchen area.

Crews from Preston, Bamber Bridge and Penwortham attended the fire along with an aerial ladder platform and support team from Hyndburn.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Firefighters were called out to a dishwasher fire.

"Thankfully we were able to confirm that everybody was out of the building when we arrived.

"We used hose reels and breathing apparatus to combat the fire.

"An aerial ladder platform was called out, which is now standard with high rise buildings post Grenfell.

"The ladder was not needed in the end."

The dishwasher was severely fire damaged and the kitchen was damaged by smoke.

Nobody was injured in the incident.