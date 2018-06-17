Discussions to take place after 'deliberate' fire at Preston's derelict St Joseph's Orphanage

Discussions are set to take place between the council and fire and police services after a fire was started at Preston's old St Joseph's Orphanage.

Firefighters from Preston and Penwortham were called out to the old orphanage in Theatre Street at 8:08pm this evening (Sunday, June 17) to reports of a small fire in the building involving rubbish and some floor boards.

The fire, which was on the building's first floor, was quickly put out using a hose reel from a pitched ladder.

A spokesman from Preston Fire Station said that it will have been done deliberately.

They added: "There's been problems with people getting into it previously.

"There's work to be done with the police and the council now, which will be done tomorrow [Monday, June 18]."

READ MORE: URBAN EXPLORERS: Pictures reveal rarely seen rooms at St Joseph's in Preston

The orphanage was opened in 1872 following a gift from wealthy widow Maria Holland and a hospital for the "Sick Poor" was opened in an adjacent building five years later.

It was used as a private care home for the elderly and was called Mount Street Nursing Home until it finally closed its doors in 2003.

There were no casualties.