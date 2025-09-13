Families can explore pumpkin patches at Mrs Dowsons Farm, Ridgeway Farm and Thornton Hall Country Park, while food lovers can enjoy Fusion 2025 in Mitton.

Art and culture enthusiasts won’t want to miss Preston’s Encounter Festival or the British Textile Biennial.

Halloween thrill-seekers can get their scares at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Farmaggedon or join haunted tours and themed events across the county.

Check out our picture gallery to see the sights, tastes and thrills of autumn in Lancashire:

1 . September 20 – Encounter Festival, Preston Celebrate 10 years of music, theatre, and dance as Preston's streets come alive with arts, motion and magic.

2 . October 2 – November 2 – British Textile Biennial Explore stunning exhibitions across East Lancashire, from Blackburn Cathedral to the Ashton Memorial, celebrating the county's textile heritage and global influence.

3 . October 13 – 19 – Fusion 2025, Mitton A week-long culinary celebration in the Ribble Valley with Michelin-Star chefs, creative dishes, and unforgettable flavours.