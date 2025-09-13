Discover 15 autumn activities in Lancashire with pumpkin picking, ghost walks and food festivals

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

Lancashire is bursting with autumn fun, from spooky ghost walks and haunted tours to pumpkin picking and food festivals.

Families can explore pumpkin patches at Mrs Dowsons Farm, Ridgeway Farm and Thornton Hall Country Park, while food lovers can enjoy Fusion 2025 in Mitton.

Art and culture enthusiasts won’t want to miss Preston’s Encounter Festival or the British Textile Biennial.

Halloween thrill-seekers can get their scares at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Farmaggedon or join haunted tours and themed events across the county.

Check out our picture gallery to see the sights, tastes and thrills of autumn in Lancashire:

Celebrate 10 years of music, theatre, and dance as Preston’s streets come alive with arts, motion and magic.

1. September 20 – Encounter Festival, Preston

Explore stunning exhibitions across East Lancashire, from Blackburn Cathedral to the Ashton Memorial, celebrating the county’s textile heritage and global influence.

2. October 2 – November 2 – British Textile Biennial

A week-long culinary celebration in the Ribble Valley with Michelin-Star chefs, creative dishes, and unforgettable flavours.

3. October 13 – 19 – Fusion 2025, Mitton

Pick your perfect pumpkin from a three-acre patch, enjoy carnival games, meet farm animals, and make Instagram-worthy memories.

4. October 4 – 31 – Mrs Dowsons Farm Pumpkin Picking, Blackburn

