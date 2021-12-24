Disappearance of woman last seen in field near Darwen 'very much out of character'

Lisa was last seen in a field off Broadhead Road - on the Darwen side of Turton - on the afternoon of December 22, police said.

The 52-year-old is described as 5ft 11in tall, of slim build with ginger/grey shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing a red - possibly pink - waterproof coat and green wellies.

PC Jonathan Rawcliffe, of East Division, said: "This is very much out of character for Lisa and both the police and her family are worried about her.

"I would ask anybody with information about her whereabouts, or Lisa herself, to contact police as soon as possible."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 0391 of December 24, 2021.

Have you seen missing Lisa Burke? She was last seen in a field off Broadhead Road on December 22 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

