Direct Cleaning Services in Preston is asking for donations for the Foxton Centre

A Preston cleaning firm is collecting food and winter essentials for people sleeping rough in the city centre.

Staff at Direct Cleaning Services, in West Strand, is asking people to donate food, warm clothing, toiletries and sleeping bags, which they will hand over to The Foxton Centre, in Knowsley Street.

Melanie Chapman, operations manager at Direct Cleaning Services, said: “We clean properties which house the homeless so we thought this would be a great way of giving back to the community.

“We are asking for donations to be dropped off at our site in West Strand, Preston, and then we will take them to the Foxton Centre, then we will be volunteering with the outreach team on New Year’s Eve.

“The centre have given me a list of items, and gift cards which they now sell, that we can ask for donations.”

Items can be dropped off at Direct Cleaning Services, in West Strand, Preston, week days, from 8.30am until 4.30pm.

