Detectives ‘step closer’ to solving 13-year mystery of baby boy found dead in Kirkham brook

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Mar 2025, 14:40 BST
Detectives believe they are a step closer to solving the 13-year mystery of a dead baby boy found in a brook in Kirkham.

Police have now traced the father of the newborn found by a dog walker in Spen Brook, a stream winding through a farmer’s fields, near Kirkham in October 2011.

He was traced through a DNA familial link, cold case investigator Detective Chief Inspector Bryony Midgley of Lancashire Police told reporters on Wednesday at the scene of the grim discovery more than a decade ago.

A newborn was found by a dog walker in Spen Brook, a stream winding through a farmer’s fields, near Kirkham in October 2011placeholder image
A newborn was found by a dog walker in Spen Brook, a stream winding through a farmer’s fields, near Kirkham in October 2011 | National World

The father, originally from Manchester, was in his 20s and living in Blackpool at the time. He is not a suspect and is helping police with their inquiries.

The cause of death of the full-term baby remains unexplained.

Det Chief Insp Midgley said: “We are now re-investigating his death. This is such a sad case and it had a huge impact on the community here in Kirkham.

“A major part of our investigation is trying to find out who the baby boy’s mum is.”

The baby's father was traced through a DNA familial link, cold case investigator Detective Chief Inspector Bryony Midgley confirmedplaceholder image
The baby's father was traced through a DNA familial link, cold case investigator Detective Chief Inspector Bryony Midgley confirmed | National World

She added: “We ask for anyone who has any information which could help us find the mum, however small that piece of information might be, to come forward and speak to us.

“We believe somebody knows who she is and what happened back in 2011.”

Locals in nearby villages raised funds, paying for the child’s gravestone and burial at St Michael’s Church in Kirkham in 2011.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

