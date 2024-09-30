Detectives issue message after man, 27, attacked with machete of garden in Yew Tree Avenue, Preston
The message of reassurance was issued after a 27-year-old man was attacked with a machete in Yewtree Avenue, Ribbleton at 12.41pm on Friday.
The victim, who was named locally as Thomas Hartley, suffered injuries to his chest while in the front garden of the property.
Witnesses described the attacker carrying ‘a machete’.
Paramedics from the North West Ambulance Service were first on the scene and called in police to investigate the assault.
Mr Hartley is still in Royal Preston Hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.
Detectives from Lancashire Police are now investigating the incident.
A police spokesman said: “We were called at 12.41pm on Friday (27th September) by the North West Ambulance Service to an address in Yewtree Avenue, Ribbleton, Preston, to a report of an assault.
“Officers attended and found that a man in his 20s had been assaulted in the front garden of the property and suffered stab injuries.
“He was taken to hospital.
“We believe this was a targeted attack and there is not believed to be any threat to the wider public. Enquiries are continuing.”