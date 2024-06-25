Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives investigating an incident where a young boy was shot in the head have issued an update on his condition.

The victim, 11, was playing football with friends in the back garden of a house on Roadtrain Avenue in Leyland when the ball went over a fence.

As the boy climbed the fence to look over, he was hit in the head by a metal pellet fired from what is thought to be an air weapon.

He suffered a fractured skull and was taken to Alder Hey hospital for surgery. Detectives have now revealed the 11-year-old boy has been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

The incident happened around 7.20pm on Monday, May 20.

Many residents had no knowledge about the incident but were utterly shocked when they were told. | Neil Cross

Following a number of enquiries police said they had identified someone. That person is another juvenile.

Det Insp Paul Mulrooney, of South CID, said: “I’m grateful to those who have come forward with information so far. We have now identified someone, and we will be speaking to that individual in due course. We are confident there is no wider risk to anyone in the community.

“Thankfully the victim’s injuries are not serious, and he is making a good recovery.”

Lancashire Police have been asked if the investigation has moved forward and if anyone has been arrested.