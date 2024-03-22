Lancashire Police give update on sexual harassment probe involving heart consultant Amal Bose

Police have given an update on the investigation into Head of Blackpool's Cardiovascular Surgery Department Dr Amal Bose after a number of colleagues made sexual harassment allegations against him.
By Emma Downey
Published 16th Sep 2023, 18:42 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 11:49 GMT
Lancashire Police have given an update as investigations continue into surgeon Amal Bose's suspension from Blackpool Victoria Hospital following staff sexual harassment claims

Doctor Bose, the Head of the Cardiovascular Surgery Department is at the centre of a police investigation after hospital bosses called in Lancashire Police in August when a number of staff members reported allegations to them.

A Lancashire Police spokesman confirmed the investigation is still ongoing and that Mr Bose had been rebailed until July 2024.

Speaking when Mr Bose was arrested, Det Insp Kirsty Wyatt, of Lancashire Police, urged anyone with information to come forward.

She said: “These are complex and sensitive allegations which we are committed to investigating professionally and thoroughly.

“We are offering support to those involved and they are being updated throughout the process by trained officers. We continue to work closely with the health trust who are fully co-operating with us."

A spokesman for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said they were ‘co-operating closely with Lancashire Constabulary’.

Surgeon Amal Bose at Blackpool Victoria HospitalSurgeon Amal Bose at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
Surgeon Amal Bose at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

The General Medical Council, who licences doctors, asked the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) to hold an Interim orders tribunal – which decides if a doctor's practice should be restricted while an investigation takes place.

Conditions were then placed on Mr Bose's registration while the GMC investigates including notifying the General Medical Council before starting work in a non-NHS post or setting.

He must also allow the GMC to exchange information with his employer. Mr Bose is also believed to have seen cardiac patients at the Royal Preston Hospital.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital (pictured)Blackpool Victoria Hospital (pictured)
Blackpool Victoria Hospital (pictured)

Anyone who may have any information which might help with their enquiries to contact 101 quoting log 1138 of March 14th. Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

