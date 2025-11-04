Dessert parlour near Lancashire football stadium could become a well known takeaway

A failing dessert bar near a Lancashire football stadium could become a new hot food takeaway,

The owners of Rose Desserts opposite Blackburn Rovers Ewood Park stadium are seeking permission to become a hot food takeaway.

Planning documents suggest the parlour, which operates “without any real results in profits” could even become one of the well known takeaway chains Dixy Chicken, Chesters or Mr T’s.

Mrs Misbah Ali has applied for planning permission to change the use of the premises at 310 Bolton Road from a retail shop and install a 500 millimetre diameter extraction flue pipe to the rear.

Rose Desserts in Blackburn could become a Chesters Chicken... | Various

A supporting statement from Khalid Khan Associates says: “The application address is sited as a mid-terraced retail shop currently operating as a dessert retail shop under the business name of Rose Desserts.

“The premises comprises of approximately 108 square metres (ground and first floor), with the proposed hot food facility equating to a use of approximately 50 square metres.

“The application premises is sited opposite Ewood Park Football Stadium within a parade of parade of generally other hot food takeaways, with non-hot food takeaways and with non-restrictive parking to front.

“The first floor currently provides ancillary storage and staff use.

“The first-floor rear window and rear access door is currently sealed due to recent thefts and break-ins.

“My clients have been operating their business for a year but without any real results in profits as due to its location and footfall the only business that does well is food both during the day, evening and especially match days.

“The owners have been in discussions with a number of reputable hot food franchises such as Dixy Chicken, Chesters and Mr T’s, who have all advised that they are willing to offer the they are willing to offer an operational licence once planning permission has been granted

“The owners are now seeking to change the use of the premises to a hot food takeaway which will allow them to continue to operate the premises rather than close permanently though this is not a planning consideration.

“There is a small garden area to rear which provides bins storage area.

“The business will operate from 16:00 to 23:00hrs so as to avoid any nearby education establishments.

“The premises will be operated by two to three staff.

“There is non-restrictive parking provision fronting the application site.

“A commercial 1,100 litre bin will be sited within the existing storage enclosure and collected by an appointed waste collection company on collection days.”