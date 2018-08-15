Derian House in Chorley to take on 5k with Darwen firm Aspray

Staff at a children’s hospice are joining forces with employees at a property claims management specialist to tackle a 5k charity run to raise funds for its services.

Workers at Aspray, in Darwen, will be taking part in a 5k run at Heaton Park in Manchester on Septemer 2 for Derian House in Chorley.

On the day, the combined Aspray team will be teaming up with Derian House employees, to help reach their target of raising £2,500 through this initiative. Each participant will be hoping to bring in a minimum sponsored amount of £50 to try to achieve this goal.

All participants are already in training for what is intended to be a fun team exercise, rather than a competitive run by individuals.

The team is being marshalled by Aspray’s national business development manager, Colin Johnson, who is a regular runner.

He said: “I am delighted to have pulled together a squad that not only comprises some of my colleagues from head office, but also some of our loss assessors in the field, who run their own franchise businesses. We were all moved by what we heard at our national conference and this will be a true team effort. We are determined to raise as much as we can for Derian House.”

Elaine Middleton, corporate and partnerships manager at Derian House, added: “Aspray’s team has thrown itself into this challenge and some of our own staff will be delighted to join them on September 2. We rely on corporate support of this nature, as we are a charity that receives minimal statutory funding. Aspray is setting a brilliant example of what can be achieved, if enthusiastic individuals throw themselves into a joint mission to raise sponsorship. If we manage to raise the target of £2,500, it will be a real boost to our funds.”

Anyone wishing to contribute to the sponsorship total can contact Colin Johnson on 0800 077 6705.