Derian House chief executive says fond farewell

The chief executive of Derian House in Chorley has stepped down after more than three years.

Georgina Cox, who had been in the top role since July 2014, left at the end of last month to pursue other areas of professional and personal interest.

Derian House Children's Hospice unveiled their new Smile Park children's play area in 2015 Susie Poppitt Head of Fundraising, The Mayor of Chorley Councillor Marion Lowe, CEO Georgina Cox and Karen Dudleston from AO Smile Foundation.

The 56-year-old joined the children’s hospice in 2011 as chairman of the trustees and then took on the chief executive a few years later as a part time role.

She said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Derian House. It has been really fulfilling and challenging and I have seen some milestone achievements over the past three years.

“The main one was the Care Quality Commission inspection in 2016 where we were marked outstanding in care and we were honoured with an Investor in Business award.

“We have done so much work in extending Derian House into the community and reaching more children and their families. We have also increased the level of income and fund-raising. Derian House has a fantastic team of people and the work they do is phenomenal. I leave in full confidence it will have a successful future.

Guests at Derian House's fund-raiser Lights of Love in 2016, with Miss Margaret Vinten MBE, founder of Derian House, and Georgina Cox centre

“After being chairman of the trustees, I was asked to take on the role of chief executive for three days a week. It was never going to be forever. But the reality of the role was that it had increasingly become a full time job and I had other interests outside the charity.

“My real passion is my property business Moving Works, in Longton, and my son, Mark Worrall has started his online business love2move. I also want to look after my grandchildren one day a week.”

Julie Atherton, clinical director at Derian House, is currently stepping in as acting chief executive officer until the role has been appointed.

She said: “This is not a sudden departure. Georgina resigned to pursue other personal interests. There has always been an interim period until we cover the post permanently.”

The recruitment process is expected to start shortly.

Susie Poppitt, head of fund-raising at Derian House, said: “Derian House will continue to provide the high level of specialist hospice care and support for which it is renowned to children, young people and families throughout the North West.”

The hospice, located in Chancery Road, Astley Village, provides palliative, specialist respite and end of life care for children and young adults throughout the North West.