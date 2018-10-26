Derian House 25th anniversary: Community fund-raising

Have your say

The community has rallied round to raise funds during Derian House’s 25th year.

As the Chorley-based children’s hospice marks its silver anniversary, teams of volunteers have stepped up to raise extra cash.

Helen Harrison from Adlington knitted toys for Derian House

The National Federation of Demolition Contractors raised £20,000 at their North West Regional Sportsmans’ Dinner, which is the equivalent of running of the hospice for two days.

Schools and youth groups across Lancashire have come up with inspiring challenges to incorporate 25 in their activities, collectively raising more than £17,000.

Hands of Hope in Blackburn visited with gifts of sensory toys for the children as part of the Eid celebration. The gifts, including Cleo the Caterpillar, have brought lots of smiles from the children.

Helen Harrison, from Adlington, knitted a troop of toys, which were given to children as going home presents.

National Federation of Demolition Contractors raised 20,000 for Derian House

The green-fingered Premier Banking Team at NatWest tidied up Derian’s gardens for their annual community day.

A team of Derian’s nurses took part in the Colour Obstacle Rush, raising £160 for the service.