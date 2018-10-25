Derian House 25th anniversary: A party to celebrate

Derian House Children’s Hospice has 25 reasons to celebrate as it held a star-studded birthday bash to celebrate its silver anniversary.



The silver-themed party, held at the site in Chancery Road, Chorley,, saw more than 100 families celebrating a quarter of a century of helping youngsters with life-limiting conditions to make the very most of every moment.

Derian House ambassadors, Judy and Ted Robbins, ambassador, Elizabeth Grant, patron Kiki DeVille and wizard magician Barrington Powell

Lynn Grayson, Derian’s clinical director, told the assembled guests: “This day is all about recognising the special people at the heart of Derian House – our children, families, staff and volunteers.

“Over the past 25 years we’ve been privileged to care for and support some truly incredible families from all over the North West. “Every single person who comes through these doors has left their mark, and we treasure the memories of those who are no longer with us.”

Party guests sang Happy Birthday and cut into a gigantic birthday cake baked by celebrity baker Molly Robbins, from Channel 4’s Extreme Cake Makers.

Her parents, Ted and Judy Robbins also came along to the bash in their role as proud Derian ambassadors.

Ted, an actor, TV presenter and radio broadcaster, said: “Every time I come to Derian it fills my heart with joy. Seeing what people face up to with courage and dignity is humbling and being here is just life-affirming.

“The birthday party has been full of fun and colour and Judy and I are so proud to be a part of it.”

Four-year-old Harry

As well as party games, entertainment and ice cream, the guests had the first chance to meet Derian’s new Patron, Kiki DeVille – best known as judge on TV talent show All Together Now.

There was also live music by the Ukulele Band, giant bubble blowing by Emma from eBublio, and a chance to meet Elizabeth Grant, who was crowned Miss England 2016 and is Derian’s fund-raising ambassador. Elizabeth is also part of the Derian family, having been part of the charity’s Sibling Support group when her sister Melanie was cared for at the hospice.

Video supplied by Derian House