Highways England have warned motorists to expect long delays after a vehicle overturned on the M6 near Lancaster.

The incident happened between the southbound junctions 34 (Lancaster) and 33 (Galgate) shortly after 4pm.

Emergency services are in attendance at the incident.

One of the three lanes have been closed to allow contractors to clear fuel spillages and removed the vehicle.

A Highways spokesman said: "Traffic has been released but it will take time to clear so please allow extra time for your journey."