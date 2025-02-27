Severe delays were building on the M61 following a three-vehicle crash near Chorley earlier today

The incident took place on the northbound carriageway between junctions 8 (Chorley North Link) and 9 (Clayton Brook) at around 3.35pm.

Eyewitnesses reported that one person was cut from a vehicle by firefighters. Police later confirmed one casualty was taken to hospital.

Lanes 2 and 3 were closed as emergency services worked at the scene, causing delays of up to 45 minutes and an average speed of just 5mph.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police advised: “We anticipate that the lanes will be closed for a short amount of time, whilst we make sure the road is safe.

“In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route if you can and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.

“As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”

Traffic returned to normal by 6:20pm.