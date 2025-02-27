Delays easing on M61 after three-vehicle crash blocks northbound carriageway near Chorley

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Feb 2025, 16:27 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Severe delays were building on the M61 following a three-vehicle crash near Chorley earlier today

The incident took place on the northbound carriageway between junctions 8 (Chorley North Link) and 9 (Clayton Brook) at around 3.35pm.

Eyewitnesses reported that one person was cut from a vehicle by firefighters. Police later confirmed one casualty was taken to hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Severe delays were building on the M61 after a crash near ChorleySevere delays were building on the M61 after a crash near Chorley
Severe delays were building on the M61 after a crash near Chorley | National Highways

Lanes 2 and 3 were closed as emergency services worked at the scene, causing delays of up to 45 minutes and an average speed of just 5mph.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police advised: “We anticipate that the lanes will be closed for a short amount of time, whilst we make sure the road is safe.

“In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route if you can and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.

“As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”

Traffic returned to normal by 6:20pm.

Related topics:ChorleyEmergency servicesDriversLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice