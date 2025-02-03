Delays easing on M55 after lanes closed following 'police incident' near Preston
Long delays were building on the M55 due to a “police incident” near Preston today.
Emergency services said they responded to a “concern for welfare” call at around midday today.
Delays were building on both sides of the motorway as officers attended.
Police later confirmed the incident was “resolved safely”.
30-minutes delays were reported between junctions 1 and 2 on the westbound carriageway during the closure, as well as between junctions 3 and 2 eastbound.
National Highways said traffic was expected to return to normal by 1pm.