Breaking
Delays building on M6 southbound following crash between junctions 34 and 35 near Lancaster
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Delays were building on the M6 southbound following a crash near Lancaster.
One lane was subsequently closed on the southbound carriageway.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Traffic was building in the area as a result, with congestion backing up to junction 35.
The average speed reported in the area was 15mph, according to the AA.
National Highways said normal traffic conditions were expected between 4.45pm and 5pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.