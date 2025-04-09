Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Delays were building on the M55 in both directions as emergency services extinguished a vehicle fire.

The fire was reported on the westbound carriageway between junctions 2 (Becconsall) and 3 (Wesham) this afternoon.

One lane was closed while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Officers said congestion was building in both directions as the fire was “causing some visual obstructions.”

A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: “We anticipate congestion across the motorway for some time whilst we assess the situation and clear the vehicle.

“In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and we will update you here once cleared.”

National Highways said normal traffic conditions were expected between 4.30pm and 4.45pm.