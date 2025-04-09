Delays building on M55 in both directions as emergency services extinguish vehicle fire

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 16:11 BST
Delays were building on the M55 in both directions as emergency services extinguished a vehicle fire.

The fire was reported on the westbound carriageway between junctions 2 (Becconsall) and 3 (Wesham) this afternoon.

One lane was closed while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Officers said congestion was building in both directions as the fire was “causing some visual obstructions.”

Delays were building on the M55 in both directions as emergency services extinguished a vehicle fire | National Highways

A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: “We anticipate congestion across the motorway for some time whilst we assess the situation and clear the vehicle.

“In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and we will update you here once cleared.”

National Highways said normal traffic conditions were expected between 4.30pm and 4.45pm.

