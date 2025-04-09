Delays building on M55 in both directions as emergency services extinguish vehicle fire
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The fire was reported on the westbound carriageway between junctions 2 (Becconsall) and 3 (Wesham) this afternoon.
One lane was closed while firefighters extinguished the blaze.
Officers said congestion was building in both directions as the fire was “causing some visual obstructions.”
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: “We anticipate congestion across the motorway for some time whilst we assess the situation and clear the vehicle.
“In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and we will update you here once cleared.”
National Highways said normal traffic conditions were expected between 4.30pm and 4.45pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.