Emergency services were tonight dealing with a road traffic collision in Penwortham.

The accident happened at the junction of the A59 Liverpool Road and Cop Lane shortly before 6pm.

Eyewitness Rob Randell tweeted: "Serious accident in Penwortham at the junction of Liverpool Rd and Cop Lane.

"Fire and ambulance in attendance.

"One lane shut at the lights from Preston up Liverpool Rd.

"Avoid."

No further details have yet been released.