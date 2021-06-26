Armed Forces Day takes place on June 26 2021

Lockdown restrictions have meant that a public event isn't able to take place in the boroughs, but that hasn’t stopped Stuart and Justin marking the annual occasion.

They were instrumental in acknowledging last year's 75th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day, in spite of the national lockdown.

Their online videos have been viewed by thousands of people all across the world.

A special video salute to the armed forces - orgaines

This year another video tribute has been prepared, which airs for the first time at 1pm - Armed Forces Day - June 26, 2021.

Stuart has been supported in the project by Chorley Council and South Ribble Borough Council.

He says: “It has been a great privilege to work with both local authorities to produce this unique online tribute to the Armed Forces.

"In a similar fashion to the ‘lockdown commemorations’ of 2020, we have overcome the obstacles of the pandemic to still be able to acknowledge an important anniversary.

"There aren’t many as important as showing our support to the Armed Forces.”

A musical accompaniment to the video has been provided by Leyland Band.

The Mayor of Chorley, Coun Steve Holgate and Mayor of South Ribble, Con Jane Bell, were filmed as part of their contribution to the project.

They were accompanied by the Armed Forces Champion of Chorley Council, Coun Aaron Beaver and the Armed Forces Champion of South Ribble Borough Council, Coun Derek Forrest.

The video also includes old and new local footage with a military theme.

There are special contributions from the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, Lord Shuttleworth and also the Speaker of the House of Commons, Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP.

“A Salute to Our Armed Forces” will premiere online at 1pm on Armed Forces Day, Saturday June 26 2021.