Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new estate of 45 affordable homes has been given the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keepmoat Homes have been given the go-ahead for the development on land to the south of Bannister Lane and to the east of Flensburg Way, Farington Moss, Leyland. The site forms part of a residential allocation in the adopted South Ribble Local Plan 2011-2026.

The approval comes despite several objections from nearby residents. Key concerns included raised included worries ver access and claims there were promises that there would be no access from Bannister Lane, which “quiet cul de sac, public right of way, used daily by a multitude of walkers and dog walkers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vehicular access into the site will be from Keepmoat Homes ongoing development north of Bannister Lane.

How the new Keepmoat homes in Leyland will look | Keepmoat/SRBC

The homes will all be two-storey, three or four-bedroomed, and available for both for rent and sale. The grassed site, which runs alongside Flensburg Way, will see removal of some trees and vegetation. To compensate for this, a full landscaping proposal has been submitted as part of the application with 20 new trees and 212 meters of new hedgerows being planted.

Keepmoat Homes said: “In developing these proposals Keepmoat Homes will deliver a desirable living environment within this part of Lancashire which complements and sits comfortably within its surroundings. Dwelling forms and types have been conceived to meet local need in its present form and also provide aspirational new houses that will be required in the future economic growth.”

What is affordable housing?

Affordable housing includes homes for sale or rent and is for people whose needs are not met by the private market. Affordable housing is a key element of the government’s plan to end the housing crisis, tackle homelessness and provide aspiring homeowners with a step onto the housing ladder. In terms of rent, affordable homes are let at least 20 per cent below local market rents, or let at rates set between market rents and social rents. Affordable homes can also be sold - as part of a shared ownership agreement or developers can commit to selling homes at least 20 per cent below local market value.