Death crash probe: Dash cam appeal after man dies following collision in Darwen

Police were called at around 8am today (February 19) following reports of a serious collision on Blackburn Road close to the junction with Green Arms Road.

The collision involved two vehicles: a Seat Ibiza and a Mitsubishi Outlander. The Seat, which was travelling in the direction of Darwen, has, for reasons currently unknown, lost control and spun into the opposite carriageway, colliding with the Mitsubishi, which was travelling towards Bolton.

The driver of the Seat, a man in his 30s from Chorley, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police probe

Two men who were passengers in the Seat were taken to hospital with serious injuries, where they remain. A woman, a passenger in the Mitsubishi, also suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

A 38-year-old man from Nelson was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug driving. He has since been released under investigation.

The road was closed for seven hours while emergency services attended the scene.

We are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information including dashcam footage from around the time of the collision to contact police.

Footage can be uploaded directly herehttps://https://orlo.uk/fnlkFSgt Martin Wilcock, of Lancashire Police, said: “An investigation is underway following a fatal collision in Darwen. A man has died and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this extremely difficult time. The man’s family are being supported by trained officers.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken with police to come forward. We would ask that people do not speculate on what has happened while we investigate the exact circumstances of the collision.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0319 of February 19th.