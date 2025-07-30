Darts sensation Luke Littler pops into iconic ice cream parlour

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Jul 2025, 11:22 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2025, 11:32 BST
Rising darts star Luke Littler delighted staff and fans with a surprise visit to iconic Blackpool ice cream parlour Notarianni’s ahead of his World Matchplay final appearance.

Rising darts star Luke Littler made a surprise visit to one of Blackpool’s oldest and most beloved ice cream parlours this week, much to the delight of fans and staff alike.

The 17-year-old, known affectionately as ‘The Nuke,’ popped into Notarianni Ice Cream on Waterloo Road ahead of his big match in the Betfred World Matchplay final at the Winter Gardens.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Notarianni Ices on Waterloo Road in Blackpool is regarded as one of the best ice cream parlours in the city. It operates a take-away only, and customers have praised it for unique toppings, flavours and presentation.placeholder image
Notarianni Ices on Waterloo Road in Blackpool is regarded as one of the best ice cream parlours in the city. It operates a take-away only, and customers have praised it for unique toppings, flavours and presentation. | Google-Notarianni Ices, Blackpool

The small family-run parlour has been a Blackpool institution since 1928, shared the moment on social media, posting: “Good luck in the final tonight to @lukethenukelittler - great to see you!” alongside a photo of the darts prodigy.

Notarianni’s has been serving its famously smooth vanilla ice cream made to a secret family recipe handed down over four generations, for nearly a century.

With its charming retro vibe and loyal local following, it has become a must-visit spot for holidaymakers and celebrities alike.

Littler, who has taken the darts world by storm since reaching the final of the PDC World Championship earlier this year is currently competing in his first World Matchplay.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Luke Littler visits popular ice cream shop Notarianni's.placeholder image
Luke Littler visits popular ice cream shop Notarianni's. | Notarianni/Facebook

Despite his rapid rise he’s remained grounded and is often spotted enjoying the simple pleasures of seaside life.

As anticipation builds for his final appearance locals are throwing their support behind the Warrington-born teen and Notarianni’s is firmly in his corner.

Whether he lifts the trophy or not, Littler’s visit has already left a sweet impression on Blackpool and the Notarianni team will surely be cheering him on with a scoop or two of their iconic ice cream in hand.

Related topics:Luke LittlerBlackpoolLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice