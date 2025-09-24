A “dangerous sexual predator” who kidnapped and raped a young woman at knifepoint during a “horrific” attack in Lostock Hall has been jailed.

Neil Reid, 43, targeted the victim as she sat in her car after finishing work in the Leyland area in April.

Reid climbed into the passenger seat, threatened her with a knife and ordered her to drive to Lostock Hall.

Neil Reid kidnapped and raped a young woman at knifepoint during a “horrific” attack in Lostock Hall | Lancashire Police

Fearing for her life, the woman obeyed. Once there, Reid subjected her to a brutal sexual assault in a residential street.

The victim eventually managed to escape and ran to a nearby pub for help.

Reid fled the scene in her car, which he later abandoned in Preston.

Still armed with the knife, he then broke into a nearby home, demanding car keys from the occupants before fleeing empty-handed.

Police quickly identified Reid as the suspect and CCTV footage later confirmed his involvement.

Victim’s trauma

In a statement read to the court, the victim - who is in her early 20s - described the devastating impact the attack has had on her life.

She said she suffers from severe anxiety, insomnia and now requires medication to cope.

She added that she has lost her confidence and freedom, struggles to trust people and is afraid to go out alone.

The victims of the subsequent break-in also described suffering sleepless nights and said the incident has had a “massive and lasting impact” on their lives.

Court sentence

Reid, of Towngate, Leyland, admitted two counts of rape, two counts of attempted robbery, one of kidnap, one of committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence and one of threatening another with a blade.

He was sentenced to 20 years and six months in prison with an extended licence period of eight years after appearing at Preston Crown Court today.

Det Insp Ian Derbyshire, of South CID, said: “Neil Reid is clearly a dangerous sexual predator who targeted a lone woman and subjected her to an absolutely horrific ordeal before breaking into a property armed with a knife and confronting the occupants.

“He has shown no remorse for the trauma he has caused with his brutal crimes which have left a deep and lasting impact.

“I would like to thank the victim for having the courage to support our investigation and this prosecution which ensures that women will be protected from Reid for a considerable time.”