A “dangerous sexual predator” who told a witness he “saw women as a piece of meat” has been jailed for raping a woman while she slept in Lancashire.

Martin Crossley, 43, of no fixed address, attacked his victim on multiple occasions in Preston and East Lancashire.

He later boasted to a witness that he “saw women as a piece of meat” and admitted: “I’ve had sex with her when she’s been asleep and after she’s said no.”

Martin Crossley has been jailed after pleading guilty to multiple rapes in Lancashire | Lancashire Police

Police launched an investigation into Crossley after receiving information about the rapes.

In 2023, further allegations emerged that he had also raped a teenage girl.

In a powerful victim impact statement read to the court, Crossley’s first victim described how he had destroyed her life.

She said: “I could never describe enough how much I hate Martin for what he has done, he does not deserve to use up the oxygen of another human being.

“I want to be able to move forward with my life finally.

“Martin Crossley is a dangerous sexual predator, and I do not want anyone else to be at risk from suffering at the hands of him.”

Crossley pleaded guilty to five counts of rape when he appeared at Preston Crown Court earlier this year.

Returning to the same court on Monday, he was sentenced to 19-and-a-half years in prison with a further five years on extended licence after a judge ruled he posed a continuing danger to women.

Detective Chief Inspector Alyson Richards, from Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, praised the bravery of the victims.

She said: “No words I can say will ever truly reflect the impact Crossley’s perverted and deviant behaviour has had and continues to have on his victims.

“I hope the sentence Crossley has received will allow them to begin to rebuild their lives knowing their attacker is behind bars for a long, long time.

“I want to take this opportunity to place on record my thanks to both victims for the bravery they have shown throughout this process and for the trust they placed in us to bring Crossley to justice.”

