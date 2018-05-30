Dad steps in as wife gives birth at home

A dad who delivered his baby son in the early hours is still bristling with pride for his new-born child –and seven-year-old stepson.

Richard Howarth, 32, had to dash into action when Danielle Carter suddenly went into labour at home.

They are both still buzzing at the birth of their son Samuel – Richard’s first child – who weighed in at 8lbs 8oz when he was born on May 14 at 10am.

And so is Danielle’s son Joshua, seven, who got his Christmas wish for a baby brother from Santa.

Richard, who works as a business analyst in Fulwood and lives in Chorley, recalled his ordeal when he was thrust into the role of midwife.

He said: “Danielle had some cramps. At 3.40am I rang Bolton Hospitalthen I got Joshua up because we were going to take him to my dad’s en route to the hospital.”

Danielle was unable to get downstairs and when Richard noticed blood on the bathroom floor, he realised something serious was happening.

“At 4.30am I phoned for an ambulance and was

talking to a woman on the phone and she was really calm,” said Richard.

“Wherever she is I would like to say thank you.

“I managed to get Danielle from the top of the stairs into the bathroom, that was about 4.05am, then at 4.10am I started to see the head. “

Richard managed to get Danielle to the bed where Samuel was born.

Richard continued: “Joshua at this point had already gone to get me some clean towels out of the cupboard.

“I was so proud of him. He was so mature. . I don’t think I could have done it without him.”

Danielle, a teaching assistant at Gillibrand Primary School, Chorley, who was one week away from her due date, said: “I was just so amazed how they dealt with it.”

“They were just brilliant. I’m proud of both of them.”