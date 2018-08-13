Dad’s walk will raise funds for Overton schoolboy Reece Holt’s cancer charity

The dad of an Overton schoolboy with terminal cancer sets off on a 24-hour walking challenge later this month.

Along with two friends, Reece Holt’s dad Chris will be walking 78 miles from Keswick to Preston to raise money for his son’s charity, Team Reece.

Reece Holt with his dad Chris.

The three men set off at lunchtime on August 24, and aim to complete the walk in around 24 hours, ending up at the British Legion in Penwortham, where there will be a charity event for Team Reece.

Chris is being joined by Ken Singleton and Gary Bamber on the walk.

“We are hoping to raise £5,000 for the charity,” Chris said. “This will definitely be the most challenging thing physically and mentally any of us have done before.”

Team Reece was set up by Reece to raise money to help children and their families with cancer.

For more than two years, Reece has been battling Anaplastic Astrocytoma, a malignant tumour that affects only about 10 children a year.

Lancaster Royal Grammar School Reece announced his brain cancer was terminal on the charity’s Facebook page in February.

Since then his family has been working to find ways to control the 12-year-old’s seizures, which have been occurring almost daily.

Following the terminal diagnosis, Reece and his family are continuing to work hard for their charity, which helps children with cancer and their families as well as helping to provide funding for vital research for brain cancer in children.

To sponsor Chris and his friends, go online here