Dad’s grief after Lancashire teenager's seaside tragedy

The family of a Blackpool teenager whose body was found washed up on a beach in Anglesey have paid tribute to a ‘fun and popular’ young man.

Welsh police confirmed the identities of two men found on Friday at Malltreath as Nathan Jordan Orritt, 18, and his friend Richard Adam Hollis, 37.

Former Highfield Academy student Nathan is believed to have been visiting the area on a trip when he died.

The 18-year-old’s father, Ian Orritt, 41, paid emotional tribute to his son, who he says will be missed greatly by his friends and family.

He said: “I saw my son recently and now I have to cope with the fact that I’m never going to see him again.

“We’re going to miss him so much. I’m remembering the day he was born, his first day at school.

“I just wish we’d had more time. We’re all struggling. It has been so unexpected.

“He was on a trip and ended up in the wrong place. “My son was a fun person and a really likable lad who enjoyed doing all the normal stuff teenagers like doing.

“I’d like to be able to go down to the beach to see where he was and lay a wreath in the water. I’d also like to make sure his send off is as good as possible.”

Nathan's father is now fund-raising to pay for his son's funeral and a trip to visit the beach where his son was found.

The exact circumstances of how the pair ended up on the beach are unclear but police confirmed the deaths were not being treated as suspicious.

Det Insp Gerwyn Thomas at Caernarfon CID, who is leading the investigation, said: “Following post-mortem examinations on Monday I can report there is nothing to suggest their deaths are suspicious and the full facts will be reported to HM Coroner.

“I can also confirm the foot discovered on Felinheli beach on February 8 is from one of the men.

“We have kept the men’s families updated and our thoughts are very much with them.”

The force confirmed a file had been passed to the coroner.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “Just before 12.30pm on Friday, February 9 North Wales Police requested HM Coastguard assistance at an incident at Malltraeth Beach, near Llanddwyn Island. “Bangor and Rhosneigr Coastguard Rescue Teams attended, alongside North Wales Police.”