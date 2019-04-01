Cyclist, 12, left with fractured skull after collision with car in Morecambe

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 12-year-old boy suffered was left in hospital with a fractured skull following a collision in Morecambe.

Police were called at around 5.40pm on Saturday, March 30 following reports a Kia Picanto car had been involved in a collision with a cyclist at the junction of Devonshire Road and Brook Avenue.

The cyclist, a 12-year-old boy from Morecambe, suffered a fractured skull and bleed on the brain.

He was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and later transferred to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The driver, a 17-year-old girl from Lancaster, was not injured.

Police closed the road for five hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Temp Sgt Adam Crossley, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Team, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Morecambe.

“if you saw what happened and have yet to contact police, please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1197 of March 30.