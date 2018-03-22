Cute but naughty Cal scoops top pet prize

Have your say

Congratulations to Cal who is the Lancashire Post Pet Posers 2018 winner.

The cute King Charles spaniel beat off competition from over a hundred other entrants to be crowned the champion.

Owner Frankie Osbaldeston, from Buckshaw Village, was absolutely thrilled to hear the news. She said Cal had been extremely mischievous during the photo session and had eaten a yoghurt from the photographer’s bag!

Frankie and her partner Phil Watkins, took her puppy back to the award-winning Red Frog Photography studio at Worden Park, Leyland to be presented with a trophy, framed portrait and gift vouchers.