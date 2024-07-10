Customers left shocked at closure of Sam's Bar & Grill in Leyland
The owners of Fat Sam's Bar & Grill, 165 - 167 Towngate in Leyland announced on Sunday that after six years of battling ‘many hurdles’ they had decided to close the business with immediate effect.
Gutted customers took to social media to express their sadness.
One social media user said she was only there on Saturday night for her birthday and that she loved going with friends, while another said that it was ‘such a shame’.
The full post by the owners read: “Over the past 6 years we’ve encountered hurdles that unfortunately we’ve succumbed to.
“We would like to thank our staff and our customers that have supported us since our incorporation.”
“We wish everyone the best for the future.
“Goodbye for now.”
They added that any customers that had a function booked would be contacted in due course.
