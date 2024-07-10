Customers left shocked at closure of Sam's Bar & Grill in Leyland

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey
Published 10th Jul 2024, 10:39 BST
Customers have been left in shock after a popular eatery closed its doors for good, with one saying they were only there last week.

The owners of Fat Sam's Bar & Grill, 165 - 167 Towngate in Leyland announced on Sunday that after six years of battling ‘many hurdles’ they had decided to close the business with immediate effect.

Closed!
Closed! | Google

Gutted customers took to social media to express their sadness.

One social media user said she was only there on Saturday night for her birthday and that she loved going with friends, while another said that it was ‘such a shame’.

Another added that it was a ‘sad day’.

The full post by the owners read: “Over the past 6 years we’ve encountered hurdles that unfortunately we’ve succumbed to.

“We would like to thank our staff and our customers that have supported us since our incorporation.”

“We wish everyone the best for the future.

“Goodbye for now.”

They added that any customers that had a function booked would be contacted in due course.

