Cuerden Residential Park raises funds for North West Blood Bikes

The Chatterboxes group at Cuerden Residential Park in Leyland raised 1,000 for North West Blood Bikes
Members of a residential site raised £1,000 for North West Blood Bikes.


The Chatterboxes group at Cuerden Residential Park in Leyland hosted an Autumn fair, where they played stand-up bingo and enjoyed a tombola and various stalls.
Blood Bikes volunteers Paul Cull, Bryan Evans and Paul Pain, brought their bikes and Paul Cull engaged in a short talk about what they do.
The revellers were then serenaded by the Derian Airs, singers with a variety of sing-along favourites.
Cornelius O’Neill, sales and marketing manager at Cuerden Residential Park, said: “Overall, the afternoon raised a very impressive grand total and the Chatterboxes would like to thank everyone who helped to make the afternoon a huge success.”

