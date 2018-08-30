‘Cruel and barbaric treatment’ - your view after animal charity secures ban on electric shock collars

Collars that emit electric shocks to train pets will be banned from sale in England.

The collars, which send volts into a dog’s neck to train them out of certain behaviours, will no longer be available to use in the country. Dogs Trust, who have been pushing for the ban, said that a third of the people they surveyed believed that the collars were already banned.

Environment secretary Michael Gove has welcomed the ban. He said: “The use of punitive shock collars causes harm and suffering to our pets. This ban will improve the welfare of animals and I urge pet owners to instead use positive-reward training methods.” Some experts believe the practice can worsen underlying behavioural problems.

