Crowds turn out for sparkling Kirkham festive lights switch-on

More than 2,500 people turned out to to signal the start of the festive season at Kirkham’s Christmas lights switch-on.

A move to Saturday evening for the ceremony proved a big hit and the organising Kirkham Christmas committee say they intend to make it an annual Saturday event from now on.

Kirkham Christmas lights switch on

“The crowds certainly turned out and it was a wonderful start to the festivities,” said committee spokesman Heidi Hopkinson.

“We moved it from Friday to make it more convenient for working people and children to attend and it certainly paid off, with around 1,000 more people coming along than when we held it on a Friday last year.

“We intend to stick with Saturday from now on.”

Kirkham’s adult and children’s choirs were among the performers at the ceremony, along with the locally-based Fylde Coast Youth Theatre, the Rowan School of Dance and pupils from Pear Tree Specialist School, who switched on the lights alongside Kirkham town mayor Peter Hardy and members of the Kirkham Christmas committee.

Father Christmas at the Kirkham Christmas light switch on

Heidi added: “The switch-on is all about Kirkham’s residents and business community getting together to make the town sparkle and thanks to everyone for their support.”