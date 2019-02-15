Crowdfunding campaign aims to set up pottery classes in Preston

Have your say

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to raise £10,000 to set up pottery classes in Preston this summer.

The Pottery is being spearheaded by Preston-born Louise Smith.

After graduating with a degree in ceramics, metal and print, Louise worked for Community Arts in Preston, including many projects with PRESCAP (Preston Community Arts Partnership), Curious Minds and a period as Arts Development Assistant for Wyre Borough Council.

The Pottery aims to provide facilities for throwing, hand-building, casting, glazing and firing.

It will offer a range of courses for adults and young people, taught by professional ceramic artists; community and professional membership; a learning programme for schools; and an events and exhibition program.

The Pottery will support ceramics graduates by providing studio space with access to professional ceramics facilities, paid teaching opportunities and selling events.

Louise said: “We’re are offering a range of rewards, including workshops and courses and seeking sponsorship from local businesses.”

In 2012 Louise established Process Studios, a community workshop and artist studio in Edinburgh, raising over £100,000 through a community crowdfunding campaign.

Louise said: “The Pottery will be self financing. I’ve identified a number of suitable premises.”

To help the campaign or donate, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/thepotterypreston/the-pottery-preston.