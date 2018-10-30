'Zombie fearing' station carjacker punched police officer, court told

A drunk man carjacked two drivers and punched a police officer in the face because he thought he was being chased by zombies, magistrates were told.

Ryan Pearce, 28, approached a man who was in his car in the short stay car park at Preston station.

Preston Crown Court

He got into the car and demanded that the stranger drive him home.

The victim refused and, fearing for his safety, got out of the car.

Pearce followed and punched his victim in the face in the incident on September 14.

The defendant then attempted to get into a second car, terrifying a woman in the vehicle by climbing in the driving seat and attempting to drive away.

He ended up repeatedly crashing the vehicle into a wall.

When a British Transport Police officer turned up, just as Pearce was attempting to take another car, he punched the officer twice in the face.

Pearce, of Petre Wood Crescent, Langho, pleaded guilty to common assault, aggravated vehicle taking, driving whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit and assaulting a police officer following a British Transport Police investigation.

He was sentenced at Preston Magistrates' Court to a 12 month community order which requires him to complete 700 hours unpaid work.

He was also banned from driving for 28 months and ordered to pay compensation of £500, a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

In police interview Pearce claimed that he remembered nothing of the incident, adding that although he had consumed alcohol that evening, he believed his drink had been spiked.

He apologised for his actions and requested to apologise to his victims in person.

Investigating officer PC Richard Melling said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for Pearce’s victims who were approached out of the blue by a drunken stranger attempting to get into their cars with them. The violent assault that subsequently occurred shows just how dangerous and volatile Pearce was that night.

“Despite his apologies, his victims are still shaken by what happened. The consequences of his actions that night are far reaching, both for his victims and himself.”