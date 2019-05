Have your say

Do you recognise these three youths?

British Transport Police would like to speak to them in connection with a burglary at Preston railway station.

One of the youths at Preston train station

Shortly after 5pm on May 3, a number of youths broke into the bike hub at the station and stole a black Carrera bike.

Officers would like to speak to the boys in these pictures in connection with the offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 with reference 1900037106.