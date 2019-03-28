Youths throw stones at ambulance in Preston during emergency trip

Ambulance bosses have blasted youths who threw stones at an ambulance as it was on a blue light emergency mission in Preston yesterday.

The vehicle was travelling along the A095 in the city to take a patient in a life-threatening condition to hospital.

It then came under attack from the group of youths but by luck, the damage was limited to a chip in the windscreen.

The incident followed two similar incidents in the region this month, in Stockport and Liverpool.

In the latter case, the technician driving the ambulance was hit on the head by a stone.

The North West Ambulance Service says that, despite it being a minor incident, this kind of vandalism is turning into a dangerous trend which could have severe consequences for ambulance staff or patients.

Director of Operations, Ged Blezard comments: “I was absolutely lost for words when I heard of these incidents, particularly the case in Liverpool.

“Had this member of staff been hit harder or in the eye, we could have been dealing with a serious incident and possibly even the death of him, his colleague or the young child we were treating.

“I would like to ask those throwing the stones at ambulances – how can you be sure that ambulance isn’t travelling to save the life of someone you care about?

“How do you know that your mum, dad, grandparent or sibling isn’t in a life threatening situation and waiting desperately for that ambulance to arrive?

“You are delaying critical help to our patients, you are risking the lives of our staff and our patients. If the stone throwing results in serious injury or at worse, a death, you could find yourself in serious trouble and facing a lengthy prison sentence.”