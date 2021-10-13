Youths spotted climbing onto roof of B&M store and threatening McDonald's staff in Leyland

A group of yobs reportedly threatened staff at McDonald's and climbed onto the roof of the B&M store in Leyland.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 2:26 pm

Police said they were called to reports of anti-social behaviour in Leyland on Monday (October 11) and Tuesday (October 12).

It was reported a group of youths had been caught climbing onto the roof of the B&M store in Churchill Way.

The group had also allegedly threatened members of staff at the nearby McDonald's restaurant.

Youths have reportedly being causing havoc at a retail park in Leyland (Credit: Google)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We arrived and spoke to staff and reassured them that we are now going to check in with the stores on a regular basis to try and prevent this happening all the time."

Officers have urged anyone having problems with anti-social behaviour to call 101 or report it online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Police said there was also help and advice available on their website HERE.

