Youths guilty of murdering father-of-four

Five teenagers face years behind bars for stabbing a man to death as he returned home from a hospital appointment with his pregnant partner.

Father-of-four Daniel Frederick, 34, was in the wrong place at the wrong time on the afternoon of January 8.

He was set upon by a group of youths who stabbed him repeatedly just yards from his front door in Shakespeare Walk in Stoke Newington, north London.

It is believed Mr Frederick was the innocent victim of violence involving youths from nearby estates.

One of his attackers, aged 16, had sought revenge after his friend was attacked in prison by the local "Shakespeare Boys", the Old Bailey heard.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had pleaded guilty to Mr Frederick's murder.

Following the trial, Kacper Karasinski, 19, of Hackney, and a 17-year-old boy were found guilty of murder.

Yigiter Gok, 18, of Stoke Newington, and another 17-year-old boy were found guilty of manslaughter by a majority of 11 to one.

All but one defendant - a 17-year-old boy - had previous convictions for carrying knives dating back to 2016.

Prosecutor Allison Hunter QC had told jurors that Mr Frederick was killed in a "deliberate, ruthless, violent attack".

Witnesses saw the "sinister and intimidating" youths wielding knives as they walked purposefully towards Mr Frederick, wearing dark clothes, hoodies and masks.

Ms Hunter said: "It lasted no more than a few seconds, during which Daniel Frederick received seven stab wounds to his back, buttocks and thighs.

"The fatal stab wound was to the left side of his back, approximately 11.5cm (4.5in) deep, passing between his sixth and seventh rib."

Afterwards, the young men were picked up on CCTV cameras as they ran off towards the Hill Court Estate in Hackney, shedding clothes as they went.

Three knives were later retrieved by police, although the prosecution could not say which were used in the attack.

However, a pathologist confirmed that more than one knife would have been used to stab Mr Frederick.

Within an hour and a half of police issuing a public appeal, Karasinski booked a flight to Oslo, but was arrested at the airport.

Gok fled on a ferry to France and travelled on to Turkey before returning to the UK in March.

He later admitted being at the scene of the murder, but denied taking part.

Giving evidence, Gok said the 16-year-old boy had been angry that a friend of his had been beaten up in jail by one of the "Shakespeare Boys".

None of the defendants reacted as the jury delivered its verdicts after nearly 15 hours of deliberations.

They were remanded in custody to be sentenced at the Old Bailey at a later date.