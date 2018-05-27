YOUR SAY: ‘Shocking state of dog day care’

A woman who allegedly made an income of almost £66,000 while running an unlicensed doggy day care centre has been fined by magistrates.

Preston Council had warned Anna Charnley, 54, of Go Active Dog Club at Boyes Farm, D’Urton Lane, Preston, that she required a £172 licence for her activities but she failed to get one.

The authority intervened when two complaints were received from former clients about dogs allegedly being injured. She admitted keeping an animal boarding establishment without a licence at Preston Magistrates’ Court.

Defending, Rob Kellock said she was of “utmost good character”.

The bench imposed a £165 fine and £30 surcharge and £1,729.44 costs.

When we started using Happy Dogs daycare it was clean, well-equipped, properly staffed and Anna Charnley really cared about the dogs. The ‘conversion’ to a dog club gave my dog the opportunity to try agility so I was happy to sign a contract and pay extra. It didn’t last and there was a serious decline in standards over the last year.

The girls working there (from 7.30-18.00 with just one of them there at a time) did so on a self-employed basis with little support from the owner and with sometimes 30+ dogs to care for. They did their best to balance care, training, feeding and safety but the environment was the owner’s responsibility. Thankfully we found a great walker in Sal’s Pals through the closing of the day care.

