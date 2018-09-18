Youngsters were present as drunk woman was arrested at disturbance at Preston house

A woman lunged at a police officer and tried to headbutt him after she was arrested.

Officers were called to a disturbance at Louise Ashley's home on Lockside Road, Ashton-on-Ribble,, Preston, on August 18, shortly after 1am.

Preston Magistrates' Court heard two young boys were present at the scene.

Prosecuting, Martine Connah said when police arrived Ashley was drunk, and she shouted and swore at the police officers.

As they tried to arrest the 39-year-old she kept trying to head butt an officer.

Later, when she was booked into custody at Preston police station she verbally abused the police and other people in the custody suite.

Ashley has pleaded guilty to using threatening words or behaviour, assaulting a PC and resisting a PC.

The chairman of the magistrates' bench said the officers were carrying out their public duty.

She added: "You admitted the offence when you had seen footage. You said that you were upset and that you were sorry for what you had done, and that you'd like to apologise to the officers, and that goes in your favour.

"However the aggravating factors are are the fact two young children were in your charge and we have heard how upset they were. They must have been absolutely terrified."

Ashley replied: "I have been worried sick about it all - I haven't touched a drop since that night.

She was given a £200 fine with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.