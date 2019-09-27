Youngsters in Lostock Hall witnessed domestic assault

A man who subjected a woman to a “severe prolonged attack” in front of children has been given a suspended prison term.

During a hearing before Preston Magistrates’ Court, Sam Shepherd, of Brownedge Road, Lostock Hall, Preston pleaded guilty to assault by beating against the woman and a man at a property in Lostock Hall.

Magistrates' Court

The court was told the incident unfolded on August 21 last year.

Shepherd received 18 weeks in jail suspended for 12 months.

The bench said they had taken his pleas into account, but that the offence was serious enough to merit a custodial term because of the attack being in a “domestic setting in the presence of children”.

The 34-year-old defendant was given a 25 day rehabilitation activity requirement and a restraining order.

He was also ordered to pay compensation of £150 to each of his victims, as well as a £115 victim surcharge and £150 towards his costs.