Young people rolling tyres into oncoming traffic in Lancaster given police warnings

Two young people in Lancaster tying ropes across roads and rolling tyres into oncoming traffic have been warned against their behaviour.

It comes after a group of youths had been causing the disruption in the Bulk area.

Following a report to police two of the young people involved were caught this evening.

Lancaster Neighbourhood Policing Team is confident, having made enquiries that they will find the other two.

A spokesman from Lancaster Area Police said: “The two who we caught up with have been spoken to in front of their parents and have been given strict warnings, and what could potentially happen if their behaviour continues.

“Their behaviour will be monitored and we will work closely with schools to prevent this occurring again. If you see this behaviour, report it to us and we will take action on it.”