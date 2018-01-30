Young girl resuscitated after 'getting into difficulty' during swimming lesson

Bosses at Hyndburn Leisure Centre have responded to criticism after a young girl was pulled from the water after "getting into difficulty" during a swimming lesson.

The five-year-old had to be resuscitated after she was spotted under the water and rescued by a lifeguard just before 5pm last Thursday.

Horrified parents and onlookers have said they will never forget the sound of the mother's screams as they watched the scene unfold from a public gallery.

The girl was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital by ambulance and is understood to have made a full recovery.

Leisure centre bosses are saying they are conducting a full investigation into the incident.

A spokesman for the centre said: "The safety of our customers is paramount to us. Firstly, we would like to make it clear that our main concerns are with the child and her family. We are delighted to hear that she has been released from hospital and made a full recovery.

"There have been many comments on social media and in the press about the incident which took place. We hope people understand that we were unable to respond whilst an active police investigation was taking place.

"We have now been informed that the Police investigation had concluded. The Police will not be pursuing any criminal investigation. We are now able to provide further information on the events that took place.

"Just before 5pm on Thursday 25th January, a child got into difficulty in the learner pool during a swimming lesson and the team initiated a rescue. She was pulled to safety by a lifeguard. The pool alarm was sounded and more staff arrived to provide assistance. An ambulance was called immediately whilst staff performed CPR at pool side. During the rescue, a customer identified herself as an Accident and Emergency Nurse and offered assistance with CPR, which of course we accepted. Staff continued to assist with CPR as well as safely evacuating the pool hall.

"The child was revived and was conscious when paramedics arrived. CCTV shows that there was one minute ten seconds between the first child in the group entering the pool to start an activity, and the girl being rescued by a lifeguard.

"Hyndburn Leisure have operated a learn to swim programme for over 40 years. Swimming lessons are delivered in accordance with Swim England’s National Plan for Teaching Swimming. All our swimming instructors go through in depth training to receive their qualifications. Lifeguards are Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) qualified and trained in first aid. Our ratio of instructors and lifeguards complies with industry standards.

"We will continue with our internal investigation and will share the findings in due course."

Lyndsey Sims, Chief Executive of Hyndburn Leisure said, “The team on site are carrying out a full and thorough investigation into the incident and we have reported it to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE). We have also made a statement to the police.

Our thoughts are with the young girl and her family and we wish her a speedy recovery. We will do everything we can to support all those affected and we would like to reassure our customers that we are investigating the incident fully.”

Detectives investigating an incident have confirmed they will take no further action.

Det Sgt Kate Kennedy, of Lancashire Police, said: “We have conducted a full investigation and will be taking no further action.

“We believe the incident was purely accidental and are thankful the girl involved has gone on to make a full recovery, helped by the quick-thinking actions of leisure centre staff and medics.

“Hyndburn Borough Council is aware and the matter has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive.”