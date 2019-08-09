Yobs target paramedics forcing ambulance off the road

Vandals have twice broken into an ambulance station and targeted vehicles.

A window was broken forcing an ambulance to be taken off the road after yobs broke into the facility in Langdale Road, Lancaster.

The station is a base for the patient transport service vehicles in the area and provides non-emergency transport to people who need special support getting to and from appointments.

Simon Walsh, patient transport service sector manager, said: “We are appalled and shocked that people have intentionally damaged important healthcare equipment. This is absolutely unacceptable and very frightening for our staff.

“The damage has meant a vehicle has been taken out of operation while undergoing repairs, meaning that it can’t be used to transport patients in need to and from hospital appointments.

“The police have been informed and security has been stepped up. We will push for prosecutions of anyone caught trespassing on the land or causing damage to property or vehicles.”

Anyone with any information on the incidents should contact the police on 101.