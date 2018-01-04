Women tell jurors how teacher sexually assaulted them during lessons

A former pupil of a teacher accused of a string of abuse and cruelty charges has told how he molested her during swimming lessons while they were both in the water.

Grahame Brennand, 70, of Calder Avenue, Freckleton, is accused of 52 offences of sexual assault and cruelty that allegedly happened when he worked at St John’s Primary School in Baxenden, East Lancashire.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told jurors at Preston Crown Court that she told her mum what had happened, and that her mum went into the school.

Taking to the witness stand, she said she had been called a "liar" and a "silly girl" at the time.

Defending, Jacob Dyer asked why she had not mentioned telling her mum in her police statement, and asked how she could be sure of the details after 40 years.

She replied: "Quite easily, I've never forgotten it."

The court heard she came forward after reading in a newspaper that Brennand had been charged with other offences .

Another alleged victim told how Brennand would sexually assault her in the classroom as he came up behind her to 'check her work' and would use "any excuse" to get her to come up to his table, where he would push himself against her.

She said: " I'd be sat at my desk, the desk were all joined together. He'd come up behind me checking my work and as he did he would put his hand up my top, my skirt or down my waistband.

" We didn't have a school unfiorm them I would be wearing a top with a skirt or dress.

"He would grope my breast, I was quite well developed for my age."

She added: " It felt normal because it just happened that often. I felt like I was the teacher's pet and I was getting extra attention."

