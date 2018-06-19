Women's stories of violence inspire theatre show

An innovative collaboration between journalists and actors to tell stories of domestic violence is coming to Lancashire.

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism is launching Refuge Woman, a spoken-word show inspired by real events.

The show will tour in eight locations across England – the cities and towns where local journalists worked on a collaborative investigation into the state of domestic violence funding.

The show will include a performance of a one-woman show, followed by a talk from Lancashire Post journalists presenting the findings of their long-term investigation with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism.

Maeve McClenaghan, investigative journalist and producer of the tour said: “This is an exciting and ambitious way to bring these vital, important stories by local journalists to new audiences across the country, sparking debate along the way.

“Refuge Woman is a powerful and moving piece of theatre which will be the perfect introduction to a deeper conversation about how and why refuge provision varies across the country, with local journalists and experts exploring the situation in their area.”

The local performance is in The Gregson Arts and Community Centre in Moor Gate, Lancaster on Wednesday, July 18 at 7pm. Tickets are £5 and are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk