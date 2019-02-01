Woman who wrecked the late Peter Rankin's condolence book and tried to torch funeral directors gets a rehabilitation requirement

A woman who defaced a book of condolence in memory of former Preston Council leader Peter Rankin has been given a rehabilitation activity.

The damage, which shocked Prestonians, was part of an extraordinary crime spree by vandal Yandu Rosemarie Ricker Horne.

Peter Rankin

READ MORE: Fury as sick vandal damages book of condolence to former Preston Council leader



Honorary alderman Mr Rankin had been diagnosed with a brain tumour six months before he passed away on June 10 last year.

Less than two weeks after his death, Preston City Council revealed somebody had been into the Town Hall’s reception area and vandalised the book.

The 27-year-old, latterly of Moor Park Avenue, Deepdale, Preston, but now of no fixed abode, denied criminal damage in relation to the vandalism, but was found guilty in her absence.

She did admit a string of other offences including attempting to commit arson at Kirkham Funeral Directors on Fylde Road, Preston, during an incident on April 23 when she set fire to a window sill.

Vandalised book

She pleaded guilty to a second charge of attempted arson relating to the same date after trying to set alight a pelican crossing button belonging to Lancashire County Council.

Horne admitted possessing a class B drug after she was found in possession of amphetamines - which will now be forfeited and destroyed.

Preston Magistrates’ Court was told her crime spree continued after the book damage at the end of June.

On June 30 she stole £44.50 of clothes from Primark.

She used threatening and abusive behaviour in the city on August 28.

On September 6, she was drunk and disorderly on Shaw Street, Preston.

The court heard she failed to surrender to custody for the offences on October 11.

Just two days later she damaged a glass door and window.

Horne was ordered to pay a total of £200 compensation for her crimes, and a £5 fine by the bench - but only in relation to the window damage.

The Mayor of Preston presented the book of condolences to Coun Rankin’s widow, Lynn, at a meeting last August.